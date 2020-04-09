Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cornavirus: 12 new cases in West Bengal, state count reaches 80

Twelve new coronavirus positive cases were reported in West Bengal on Thursday, informed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:01 IST
Cornavirus: 12 new cases in West Bengal, state count reaches 80
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twelve new coronavirus positive cases were reported in West Bengal on Thursday, informed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 80. Three patients have been discharged, the CM further informed.

India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi, Russia move closer to record oil cut deal - sources

OPEC and other oil nations held talks on Thursday on record production cuts of up to 20 million barrels per day, equivalent to about 20 of global supplies, to support prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis, OPEC and Russian sources said....

Truck loaded with marble slabs reaches HP after crossing several states despite lockdown

Mandi, Apr 9 PTI A truck loaded with marble slabs reached Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district from Rajasthan after crossing several states despite the lockdown, police said on Thursday. Himachal Pradeshs Mande intercepted the truck in Sundern...

Fed rolls out USD 2.3 trillion to stabilize govts, businesses

The Federal Reserve is taking additional steps to provide up to USD 2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy. The money will target American households and businesses, as well as local governments besieged by the coronavirus outbreak. T...

Give relief package to MSMEs in distress due to COVID19 pandemic: Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs in the country are in deep distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the Central government to announce tax sops and a Rs one-lakh crore relief p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020