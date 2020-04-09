Consider anti-body based blood tests for COVID-19: HC to govt

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Union Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to consider using the `rapid anti-body based blood test' for speedier detection of COVID-19 cases. Justice A S Chandurkar was hearing petitions filed by Subhash Zanwar and others which raised concerns about the authorities' preparedness to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

A suggestion was made during the hearing that anti- body based tests which can be conducted within ten minutes should be used to screen people. "It would be necessary for the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare through its Secretary to consider whether the rapid anti-body test could be directed to be conducted especially keeping in view the short time required for indicating the result of such test," the court said in its order.

"Similarly the strategy for use of this test and especially the aspect of home isolation as an alternative to hospital treatment is also a relevant aspect to be taken into consideration. "This would enable easing of the pressure on hospitals at this crucial time," Justice Chandurkar said.

The court said it would hear the matter further on April 20. The court also directed the Nagpur Collector as well the municipal commissioner to consider making face masks compulsory in public places.

The Collector informed the court through an affidavit that separate isolation wards have been set up in the Nagpur Central Jail. Forty-one shelter homes have been set up in rural areas of Nagpur with capacity to house 4,990 migrant workers, the affidavit said.

The high court was also informed that 30 persons who had visited Nizamuddin area in Delhi where a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat took place last month have been quarantined in the district..

