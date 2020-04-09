COVID-19 : Kerala CM writes to PM Modi lamenting plight of Indian migrants in UAE

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw his attention towards the plight of Indian migrants in UAE during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kerala CM has requested PM Modi to take up this matter with the UAE Government.

"Out of the 2.8 million Indian migrants in UAE, nearly 1 million are from Kerala. It is learned that the situation in Dubai is worsening. We are receiving a number of complaints regarding inadequate isolation and quarantine facilities in the country and apprehensions are raised about the imminent community spread of disease," read the letter by the Kerala CM. It added that most of the requests received conveyed that "preventive measures and quarantine methods implemented in Dubai are neither effective nor adequate."

The CM added that the majority of the Keralites in UAE are blue-collar workers and live in crowded facilities in Dubai where the chances of spreading of infection are very high. Vijayan, therefore, requested the Prime Minister to take up the matter with the UAE government to ensure adequate food, medicine, quarantine and emergency service facilities to the Indian diaspora in Dubai. (ANI)

