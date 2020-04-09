Chhattisgarh CM gives directions to seal area in Korba after seven positive cases reported

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday gave instructions to seal the affected area in Korba's Katghora where seven cases of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. "On finding 7 positive COVID-19 patients simultaneously in Katghora in Korba district of the state, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given firm instructions and asked the Health Department to seal the affected area and get everyone tested there," an official release said.

It said he has also given instructions to form a special team for Katghora which will remain completely dedicated to the area. Baghel has also given instructions that all people who came to the affected area of Katghora in the last 20 days and "who have contact with them" should be identified and quarantined.

He said that during this period, the doctors, health workers, and other government employees working in this area should also be tested. The Chief Minister called for action on a war-footing by creating a special room in Katghora.

Terming the news as a bit worrying, he said the state government was fully prepared to deal with such an urgent situation. Earlier in the day, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur confirmed that seven patients from Katghora city of Korba district have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chhattisgarh earlier had 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus including nine who have been discharged. (ANI)

