SBI Direct: Live Foreign Exchange Rates

The State Bank of India announced the direct rates of exchange for various currencies on May 7, 2023. These rates include both buying and selling prices for telegraphic transfers (TT), bills, and demand drafts. The table lists rates for currencies such as USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NZD, and SEK. Note that the rate for the Japanese yen (JPY) is calculated per 100 units of foreign currency.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 11:03 IST
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE TODAY. ( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USD/INR 83.08 83.93 83.01 84.10 AUD/INR 54.40 56.25 54.35 56.36 CAD/INR 60.43 61.72 60.38 61.85 CHF/INR 90.81 93.28 90.73 93.47 EUR/INR 88.83 91.00 88.75 91.19 GBP/INR 103.69 106.02 103.60 106.23 HKD/INR 10.59 10.76 10.58 10.79 JPY/INR 53.51 54.58 53.46 54.69 NZD/INR 49.29 51.10 49.25 51.21 SEK/INR 7.66 7.78 7.65 7.79 --------- NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCUATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

