SBI Direct: Live Foreign Exchange Rates

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE TODAY. ( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USD/INR 83.08 83.93 83.01 84.10 AUD/INR 54.40 56.25 54.35 56.36 CAD/INR 60.43 61.72 60.38 61.85 CHF/INR 90.81 93.28 90.73 93.47 EUR/INR 88.83 91.00 88.75 91.19 GBP/INR 103.69 106.02 103.60 106.23 HKD/INR 10.59 10.76 10.58 10.79 JPY/INR 53.51 54.58 53.46 54.69 NZD/INR 49.29 51.10 49.25 51.21 SEK/INR 7.66 7.78 7.65 7.79 --------- NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCUATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

