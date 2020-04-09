Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Dharmendra Pradhan to join G-20 Energy Ministers summit on April 10 via video conferencing

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will join the summit of G-20 Energy Ministers on April 10 through video conferencing, amid coronavirus pandemic which has infected over a million people and killed thousands globally.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:17 IST
COVID-19: Dharmendra Pradhan to join G-20 Energy Ministers summit on April 10 via video conferencing
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan . Image Credit: ANI

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will join the summit of G-20 Energy Ministers on April 10 through video conferencing, amid coronavirus pandemic which has infected over a million people and killed thousands globally. Last month, during a meeting between trade ministers from the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies had agreed to take immediate measures for facilitating trade in essential goods besides incentivising additional production of equipment and drugs to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual summit convened on March 26, G-20 leaders had also pledged to put in more than five trillion dollars into the global economy to curb job and income losses caused by border closures and lockdowns aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic is a global challenge and requires a coordinated global response, the ministers had said in the statement.

"We will support the availability and accessibility of essential medical supplies and pharmaceuticals at affordable prices, on an equitable basis, where they are most needed, and as quickly as possible, including by encouraging additional production through incentives and targeted investment, according to national circumstances," said the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'You can't relax': Vigilance urged as New York sees signs of coronavirus flattening

Americans must persevere with social distancing now that their efforts are showing signs of slowing the spread of coronavirus, U.S. medical and state officials said on Thursday, as New York hospitalizations ebbed while the states death toll...

19 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; 'don't hide travel history', urges Nitish

Bihar was rattled by a spurt of COVID-19 cases on Thursday after 19 people tested positive for the infection, taking the total number to 58, even as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged citizens not to hide their travel history. Siwan distric...

Boris Johnson moves out of ICU, 'in extremely good spirits': Govt

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care as his condition improves, Downing Street said on Thursday evening. The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will...

New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge

New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potters field on Hart Island as the citys daily death rate from the coronavirus epidemic has reached grim new records in each of the last three days. The city has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020