Delhi police recovers illicit liquor in three separate cases in Dwarka

Dwarka District police on Thursday registered three separate cases of liquor smuggling and recovered huge quantities of illicit liquor. The cases were registered at Jafarpur Kalan, Baba Hari Das Nagar and Dabri police stations. The respective recovered materials in the three cases were 34 cartons containing 1700 quarters of illicit liquor, 4 cartons containing 192 quarters bottles and 7 bottles of illicit liquor.

In the first case that was registered at Jafarpur Kalan police station, a patrolling party intercepted a car and arrested two accused with 34 cartons of illegal liquor. The accused have been identified as Jaideep (24), a resident of Hissar in Haryana, and Raju (27) who is a resident of New Delhi. While the police in Baba Hari Das Nagar nabbed one bootlegger with 4 cartons containing 192 bottles of illicit liquor and seized van used in transportation. The accused was identified as Yogesh, who is a resident of Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi.

In the third case, Dwarka District Line staff deployed in the Dabri police station area caught hold of two boys on a scooter. During interrogation, 7 bottles of 750ml illicit liquor were recovered from their possession. Accordingly, a case under the Excise Act was registered in Dabri police station and both persons were arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

