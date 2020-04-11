Centre should soon make policy to handle coronavirus situation: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that the central government should soon form a policy to handle the situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis that has particularly affected the poor, farmers and daily wage workers in the country. Sonia Gandhi's observation came during a video conference with all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents.

According to a tweet from the Congress party, in the video conference, Sonia Gandhi expressed concerns over the poor, farmers, workers and economy of the country amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country. "Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and I have written earlier to the Prime Minister and gave suggestions. So we expect government to make policy as soon as possible to face this (coronavirus outbreak) challenge," the Congress president said.

"The poor, farmers and workers of this country face most problem. Due to lockdown, there will be a lot of burden on our economy which was already in crisis," she added. (ANI)

