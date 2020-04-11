Left Menu
Discussed vital strategies, actions to implement: Yediyurappa on PM's COVID-19 video conference

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday discussed vital strategies and actions to implement in the state in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding coronavirus situation.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:52 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday discussed vital strategies and actions to implement in the state in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding coronavirus situation.

"My cabinet and I attended the video conference about #covid19 with PM @Narendramodi today. We discussed vital strategies and actions to implement around the state. We are doing and will do everything in our control to tackle this pandemic," Yediyurappa tweeted. "I humbly request you to do your part and #StayAtHome so we can get out of this at the earliest," he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of different states over the coronavirus situation and lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the virus. While several other Chief Ministers were also wearing N95 and other face masks, Modi opted for a cloth mask to send a message that everyone should wear it.

He thanked the states for supporting the decision of the 21-day nationwide lockdown and praised how all the states have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, seven more people have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the tally to 214 in Karnataka.

"Coronavirus cases rise to 214 in Karnataka, with seven more people testing positive between 5 pm on Friday and 12 pm on Saturday," said the Karnataka health department. All these seven people have a history of contact with COVID-19 patients. Five of them are workers of a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru.

"Out of the total cases in the state, six people have died while 37 others were cured or discharged," the health department added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

