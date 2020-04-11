Left Menu
Police take 21 Tablighi Jamaat attendees into custody in UP's Bahraich

Twenty one Tablighi Jamaat attendees including 10 people from Indonesia, 7 from Thailand and 4 Indians were taken into police custody on Saturday following the completion of their quarantine period.

ANI | Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:30 IST
Police take 21 Tablighi Jamaat attendees into custody in UP's Bahraich
Visual from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty one Tablighi Jamaat attendees including 10 people from Indonesia, 7 from Thailand and 4 Indians were taken into police custody on Saturday following the completion of their quarantine period. "On March 31, police got the information that some people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event were staying at two masjids. They were sent to quarantine. The foreign nationals violated passport and visa rules and they are being taken into remand separately," Vipin Kumar Mishra, SP Bahraich told ANI.

"21 Tablighi Jamaat attendees including 10 people from Indonesia, 7 from Thailand and 4 Indians have been taken on remand by police today. A case has been registered against them for hiding after returning from Delhi's Markaz," he said. The Tablighi Jamaat event, which was held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering

India's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

