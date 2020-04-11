FIR against 12 people in MP's Dhar for breach of Section 144
Police have registered an FIR against 12 people here for the violation of Section 144 as they were taking part in the last rites ceremony of a deceased, thereby breaking the coronavirus lockdown norms, which prohibits any form of public gathering.ANI | Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:47 IST
Police have registered an FIR against 12 people here for the violation of Section 144 as they were taking part in the last rites ceremony of a deceased, thereby breaking the coronavirus lockdown norms, which prohibits any form of public gathering. According to the Union Health Ministry, till 8 pm on Saturday, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 435, with 33 deaths.
Scores of people across the country are getting booked for breaching the lockdown imposed by the Central government to contain the spread of the coronavirus. In Uttarakhand alone, more than 4,500 people have been arrested till Friday for the violation of lockdown restrictions.
India's total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhar
- COVID
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Uttarakhand
ALSO READ
Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 19; number of cases rises to 834: Union Health Ministry
As Europe and USA battle COVID-19, anxiety grows for low-income states and war zones
COVID-19: World Archery launches Online Archery League
FDA-authorized Abbott portable kit detects COVID-19 in just 5 minutes
COVID-19: Wasim Akram salutes doctors, medical staff