Burglar arrested in Hyderabad, gold ornaments seized
Hyderabad City Police on Saturday arrested a burglar and seized Gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakhs from his possession.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-04-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 23:38 IST
Hyderabad City Police on Saturday arrested a burglar and seized Gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakhs from his possession. The accused has been identified as Jatavath Mahesh, 19, a native of Nalgonda district.
"Today, the Commissioner's Task Force, East zone Team, Hyderabad along with Kanchanbagh Police apprehended 19-year-old burglar by name Jatavath Mahesh, native of Nalgonda District," Anjani Kumar, IPS Commissioner of Police Hyderabad said. "He is a notorious criminal with more than 50 cases on him," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
