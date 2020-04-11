Burglar arrested in Hyderabad, gold ornaments seized

Hyderabad City Police on Saturday arrested a burglar and seized Gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakhs from his possession. The accused has been identified as Jatavath Mahesh, 19, a native of Nalgonda district.

"Today, the Commissioner's Task Force, East zone Team, Hyderabad along with Kanchanbagh Police apprehended 19-year-old burglar by name Jatavath Mahesh, native of Nalgonda District," Anjani Kumar, IPS Commissioner of Police Hyderabad said. "He is a notorious criminal with more than 50 cases on him," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.