Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bar Council of Delhi extends full support to PM Modi in COVID-19 battle

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Sunday, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assured that the legal community will fully co-operate and play an active role in steps to contain the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 11:40 IST
Bar Council of Delhi extends full support to PM Modi in COVID-19 battle
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Sunday, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assured that the legal community will fully co-operate and play an active role in steps to contain the spread of coronavirus. In the letter to the Prime Minister, the BCD urged him to assure the nation that the legal community will fully co-operate and play an active role to take all steps to curtail the spread of coronavirus and to eliminate it totally.

BCD Chairman KC Mittal stressed that as a responsible citizen, it is everyone's duty to adhere to the instructions to maintain social distance, use masks and wash hands regularly. "During the lockdown, no one should be allowed to hold congregation, party and any assembly, nor any corona suspect should be allowed to hide, go missing or be a carrier to spread. It is a national cause for each one of us to follow, irrespective of caste, colour or religion in the national interest to save lives. We also hope that arrangements for necessary equipment, facilities and services would be put in place," Mittal said in the letter.

The BCD also lauded doctors, nurses, other paramedics for working 24X7 and risking their lives. Mentioning that the country is passing through an unprecedented crisis because of the spread of COVID-19, the BCD said: "The legal community in Delhi/NCR is alive to the situation and has been fully observing total lockdown, despite innumerable difficulties being faced. The increase of positive cases and consequent deaths has been painful, but it is also true that if lockdown wouldn't have been imposed, it would have spread unimaginably and caused many deaths as is happening in other developed countries."

India is under 21-day lockdown since the midnight of March 24, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent COVID-19 spread, which has infected over 8,300 people in the country so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Seven people arrested from gurdwara after attack on police team in Patiala district: officials.

Seven people arrested from gurdwara after attack on police team in Patiala district officials....

Chappell cites Tendulkar, Redpath's examples to win battle against COVID-19

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has compared the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a five-day game, saying the need of the hour for every individual is to display patience, determination and initiative -- key attributes of a Test cricket...

We now plan to fight it in court: lyricists Sameer on remix trend

Popular lyricist Sameer Anjaan is miffed with the trend of recreations as the original writers and composers are never duly credited in the new versions, an act, he said, which can only be corrected by fighting it out in the court. Sameer, ...

Pak reports 254 new infections, death toll due to coronavirus reaches 86

Pakistans coronavirus has cases reached 5,038 with 254 new infections reported, while 14 more people died due to the disease, taking the death toll in the country to 86, health officials said on Sunday. The Ministry of National Health Servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020