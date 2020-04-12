Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department conducts a disinfection drive in Hubli amid lockdown

Workers of the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department on Sunday conducted a disinfection drive in the areas from where COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hubli city. The workers were seen spraying disinfectants, with their faces covered, in order to prevent the spread of infection.

Various precautionary measures, including disinfection drives have been taken by the governments of various states across the country in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is 214. Till now, 37 people have either been cured or discharged, while six deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 8,356, including 7,367 active cases of the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.