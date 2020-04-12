Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Union HRD Minister launches e-portal 'YUKTI'

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" on Sunday launched a web-portal 'YUKTI' -- Young India Combating COVID with Knowledge, Technology and Innovation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 16:41 IST
COVID-19: Union HRD Minister launches e-portal 'YUKTI'
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" on Sunday launched a web-portal 'YUKTI' -- Young India Combating COVID with Knowledge, Technology and Innovation. "YUKTI is a portal to monitor and record the efforts and initiatives of MHRD which have been taken in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The portal intends to cover the different dimensions of COVID-19 challenges in a very holistic and comprehensive way," said Pokhriyal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union HRD Minister said, "At present, our primary aim is to keep our academic community healthy, both physically and mentally, and to enable a continuous high-quality learning environment for learners. The portal is an effort of the MHRD to achieve this goal in these difficult times." "The portal will include the various initiatives and efforts of the institutions in academics, research especially related to COVID, social initiatives by institutions and the measures taken for the betterment of the total wellbeing of the students," he added.

The portal will also allow various institutions to share their strategies for various challenges posed by COVID-19 and other future initiatives, he said. The Minister also said that the portal will establish a two-way communication channel between the MHRD and the institutions so that the Ministry can provide the necessary support system to the institutions.

"We are confident that this portal will help in critical issues related to student promotion policies, placements related challenges and physical and mental well-being of students in these challenging times", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Congo records second Ebola death in days - WHO

Adds quotes, background BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 12 Reuters - D emocratic Republic of Congo recorded a second Ebola death in days following more than seven weeks without a new case, the World Health Organization said on Sun...

No need to file hard copy of application for seeking anti-dumping or safeguard probe: DGTR

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies DGTR, under the Commerce Ministry, has said that there is no need for an applicant seeking a probe for anti-dumping or safeguard or countervailing duties to file a hard copy of the application. In a...

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474 -ministry

Irans death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday.The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur sai...

Spanish leader lashes out at China for lying and misinformation on coronavirus outbreak

A senior Spanish member of the European Parliament and Vice-Chairman of the Conservatives Group, Herman Tertsch has lashed out at China for lying and misinforming the world about the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over a hundred tho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020