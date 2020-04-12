Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Fire Dept uses mist blowing machine to disinfect Dharavi, amid rising COVID-19 cases

Fire Department officials used Protector 600, an advanced level ariel mist blowing machine in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area on Sunday to disinfect the locality, in a bid to curb the rising COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:49 IST
Mumbai Fire Dept uses mist blowing machine to disinfect Dharavi, amid rising COVID-19 cases
An advanced level ariel mist blowing machine named 'Protector 600' during a disinfection drive in Mumbai's Dharavi on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Fire Department officials used Protector 600, an advanced level ariel mist blowing machine in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area on Sunday to disinfect the locality, in a bid to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. Dharavi area today reported 15 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the locality to 43, the state health department said. There has been four deaths in the area.

On Sunday, as many as 134 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1895. Out of the total cases, 113 have been found in Mumbai, 4 in Pune, seven in Mira Bhayandar, two each in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai Virar and one each in Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the Union Health Ministry, with an increase of 918 cases in the last 24 hours, the tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8447 on Sunday. Of these, 764 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. senators press Saudi officials to put oil cut in motion

Republican U.S. senators from oil states who recently introduced legislation to remove American troops from Saudi Arabia said on Saturday they had spoken with three officials from the kingdom and urged them to take concrete action to cut cr...

British PM Johnson discharged from hospital - statement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital as he continues his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Sunday.On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wi...

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza says Olympics postponement blessing in disguise for him

Indian equestrian ace Fouaad Mirza on Sunday said that the postponement of Tokyo Olympics to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a blessing in disguise for him as he will get more time for preparation. The 28-year-old Mirza, who won ...

Boris Johnson leaves hospital, thanks NHS for saving his life

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday thanked the state-funded NHS medics and staff for their hard work through the coronavirus pandemic as he was discharged from hospital, saying he owed them his life after testing positive for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020