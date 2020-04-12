TN CM directs administration to act strictly against donors who defy lockdown

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today instructed district collectors and police to take legal action against NGOs and politicians distributing food, essential supplies amid lockdown put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He further stated that donors can handover the supplies to collectors, corporation commissioners, and special officers.

A total of 1,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Tamil Nadu and 11 deaths have been recorded, Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

