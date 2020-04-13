Left Menu
Manish Sisodia visits sealed apartment in Vasundhara Enclave

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday visited sealed Mansara Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave with Ashok Nagar Police Station SHO Tejram Singh to take stock of the ground situation in the area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 16:41 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday visited sealed Mansara Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave with Ashok Nagar Police Station SHO Tejram Singh to take stock of the ground situation in the area. "I am visiting areas which are sealed under Operation SHIELD. We had sealed Mansara Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave 16 days before as there was a COVID-19 patient in the apartment. Now, I am happy that he has recovered and none of his family members is infected with the virus," Sisodia told ANI.

"Police and the civil administration have done a commendable job. They ensured the supplies of essential commodities and followed other guidelines under Operation SHIELD," he added. SHO Tejram Singh said that people are cooperating with the police. "Following orders from the DCP, we had sealed this apartment. The people are very cooperative here. We are providing every service listed under Operation SHIELD," he said.

Saurabh, secretary of the society, said that the people living in apartments and the areas which are sealed should not worry and panic. "A person who came from the UK tested positive on March 29. Now, he has recovered. Doctors are regularly visiting us. There is no problem here now. I want to tell all apartments and the areas which are sealed that they should not worry and panic," he said.

The Delhi government has announced Operation SHIELD, in which 'S' stands for sealing of localities, 'H' for home quarantine, 'I' for isolation and tracing, 'E' for essential supplies, 'L' for to local sanitisation, and 'D' for door-to-door checking. Sisodia also visited a government school in New Ashok Nagar and appreciated the work being done by teachers in fight against COVID-19.

"Teachers are helping us to the fight against COVID-19. I have also inspected ration shops and the ration distribution is satisfactory. The registration to provide Rs 5,000 to auto drivers has also started," he added. The Delhi government on March 2 said that it would provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of the drivers of public transport vehicles including autos, taxis and e-rickshaws in the city. (ANI)

