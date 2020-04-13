Jaishankar, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss responses to COVID-19 challenge

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and discussed their responses to the challenge posed by coronavirus crisis. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional developments.

"Welcomed a call from FM JZarif of Iran. Discussed respective responses to the Coronavirus challenge. Also exchanged views on regional developments," he said in a tweet. Iran is among the severely hit countries with about 73, 000 cases and 4, 585 deaths due to the coronavirus.

As per Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpou, since yesterday 1,617 new affected cases have been reported in the country. Over the last 24 hours, 111 people have died due to the virus. (ANI)

