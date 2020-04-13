Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya decides to extend lockdown till April 30

Meghalaya government has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown till April 30. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held here on Monday evening.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 13-04-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 22:38 IST
Meghalaya decides to extend lockdown till April 30
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya government has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown till April 30. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held here on Monday evening. The Cabinet further approved a proposal of the Labour Department according to which over 1,20,000 beneficiaries or workers who work in the unorganised sector will be paid Rs 700 each for three weeks.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that there are over 3000 students and workers from the state stranded in other parts of the country and each of them will be given a one-time financial benefit of Rs 3000. On the local weekly market, Tynsong said that the local village markets will be open, but the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to check the feasibility of reopening local village markets in districts that are interlinked with interstate boundary.

He, however, said that the Deputy Commissioners of other districts have directed to come up with modalities whether it can be allowed in rural areas. He also said that as far as government employees are concerned the cabinet has decided the attendance should not be more than 50 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil minister urges unified voice as Bolsonaro downplays coronavirus

Brazils health minister urged the government to speak with a unified voice in its fight against the new coronavirus, effectively calling out President Jair Bolsonaro for downplaying the threat ahead of what are likely to be the two toughest...

ITBP conducts search in avalanche-hit Lahaul village as local trapped

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP said that it is conducting a search operation in the entire area of avalanche-hit Bargul village as a local was reported to be trapped.The search is being done with help of avalanche search equipment.An ...

Nigerian police deploy units to tackle lockdown crimewave

Nigerian police will immediately deploy additional units to Lagos and Ogun states to combat an upsurge of crime committed during a lockdown to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Police spokesman Frank Mba said on Monday that the intell...

RCD Espanyol drops Rocket League team

RCD Espanyol ended its Rocket League affiliation and disbanded its roster. The organization took the action on Sunday and withdrew the team from the European promotion playoffs for the Rocket League Rival Series. Instead, in a team statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020