Government, aided schools to have summer vacation from April 15 in Chandigarh
All government and government-aided schools will be having summer vacations from April 15 till May 15, the Department of Public Relations of Chandigarh Administration said on Monday.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:33 IST
All government and government-aided schools will be having summer vacations from April 15 till May 15, the Department of Public Relations of Chandigarh Administration said on Monday. According to a press statement, the private schools will be advised to synchronise the same.
The decision was taken after VP Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab-cum-Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, held a meeting wherein senior officers participated through video conferencing. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chandigarh.
India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh Badnore
- Chandigarh
- Punjab
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- COVID
ALSO READ
Mohali resident tests positive for COVID-19, count rises to 39 in Punjab
Leopard-like animal spotted in Chandigarh's Sector 5, police ask residents to stay indoors
Leopard which strayed into Chandigarh's residential area rescued
Covid-19: Starting industrial operations not feasible due to virus spread risk, say Punjab industries
Coronavirus positive Ludhiana woman dies, death toll rises to three in Punjab