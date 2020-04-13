Government, aided schools to have summer vacation from April 15 in Chandigarh

All government and government-aided schools will be having summer vacations from April 15 till May 15, the Department of Public Relations of Chandigarh Administration said on Monday. According to a press statement, the private schools will be advised to synchronise the same.

The decision was taken after VP Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab-cum-Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, held a meeting wherein senior officers participated through video conferencing. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chandigarh.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.