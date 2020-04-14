Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: Drones to spray disinfectants on Bhubaneswar roads amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is using drones to undertake sanitation drive across the city amid the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:20 IST
Odisha: Drones to spray disinfectants on Bhubaneswar roads amid COVID-19 outbreak
Drones used to clean roads in Bhubaneswar [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is using drones to undertake sanitation drive across the city amid the spread of coronavirus. The civic body utilised the unmanned ariel vehicles to spray disinfectants on major roads of the city on Tuesday.

This is part of a trial sanitation drive to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city. "These are the demo exercises. We are conducting in a 1.5 km stretch to analyse the cost, manpower and time. After this, we will compare it with other options. If this method turns out to be cost-effective then we will continue to use drones," Suvendu Sahoo, DC Sanitation, BMC said.

Out the total of three drones, one will be deployed solely to spray the disinfectants. The width of the spray would be around 5 meters which will cover a stretch of 1.5 kilometres of the road. The second drone would be used by the authorities for creating public awareness about the safety measures to battle coronavirus and the third drone will be used for conducting surveillance.

Officials said that locals have been asked to stay indoors during this exercise, considering the health hazards of sodium hypochlorite. According to the Health Ministry, there are a total of 55 cases of coronavirus in Odisha. 18 people have recovered from the illness while the state has reported one death.

The country has reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases so far. Out of the total, 1036 have been cured and 339 have died due to the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Home Affairs immigration measures apply only to foreign nationals

The Department of Home Affairs has outlined temporary measures that have been put in place to address immigration matters during the lockdown period.The temporary measures were introduced after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the Nationa...

UK media regular to assess ITV programme over 5G-coronavirus conspiracy comments

Britains media regulator Ofcom is assessing a program on broadcaster ITV after a presenter questioned why the mainstream media had slapped down a conspiracy theory linking the spread of the coronavirus to 5G masts.Eamonn Holmes said on Mond...

Pvt sector employers directed not to lay off workers

Bengaluru, Apr 14 PTI The Karnataka labour department has directed private sector employers in the state not to lay off workers and pay them wages on the due date without any deduction during the lock down. The labour department has issued ...

Israeli PM and rival look to finalise emergency unity deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival met Tuesday in a final effort to finalize an agreement on an emergency government that would tackle the coronavirus threat and prevent yet another costly and divisive election am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020