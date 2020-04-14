Left Menu
COVID-19 effect: Delivery of Rafale fighters delayed by 'few weeks'

Due to the coronavirus lockdowns going on in both France and India, the delivery of the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft has been delayed by a few weeks now.

Updated: 14-04-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Due to the coronavirus lockdowns going on in both France and India, the delivery of the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft has been delayed by a few weeks now. "At present, the delivery schedule has been pushed back by a few weeks due to the lockdown but arrangements are being made in this regard," IAF sources said here.

Sources said apart from the delays in deliveries from France, some preparations are yet to be completed at the Ambala airbase also which is going to house the first squadron of the French-origin fighters. The aircraft were supposed to reach India by the end of May next month but now would be delayed by few weeks. The final delivery schedule would be known only after the lockdowns get over.

The first squadron of Rafales in India would be the 17 Squadron which was earlier commanded by former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and the tail number of the fighters would also be BS. The four trainers would come with tail numbers RB in recognition of the important role played by present Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria in finalising the deal of the planes as head of the contract negotiation committee for buying 36 Rafales for around Rs 60,000 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

