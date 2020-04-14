Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre issues orders pertaining to lockdown extension

The Government of India on Tuesday issued orders pertaining to the extension of lockdown till May 3, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:36 IST
Centre issues orders pertaining to lockdown extension
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of India on Tuesday issued orders pertaining to the extension of lockdown till May 3, 2020. The maintenance order issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says: "Considering the fact that strict social distancing measures need to be implemented for a further period to contain the spread of COVID-19, the National Authority, in the exercise of powers under Section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directs the Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the same measures for social distancing up to May 3, 2020."

"In this regard, the guidelines/orders issued by the National Executive Committee (NEC) shall continue to be applicable throughout the country. The Authority further directs NEC to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view the need to contain the spread of COVID-19," adds NDMA in the order. Similarly, NEC chairperson and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in another order said: "Whereas in the exercise of the powers under Section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, NDMA has issued an order directing the Chairperson, National Executive Committee that existing lockdown measures be continued to be implemented in all parts of the country, up to May 3, 2020."

"Whereas under directions of the aforesaid order of NDMA, and in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, National Executive Committee, hereby issue directions to all the all Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/Union Territory Authorities that the lockdown measures stipulated in aforesaid consolidated guidelines of MHA for containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, will continue to remain in force up to May 3, 2020, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country," Bhalla further said in his order sent to all Secretaries of Ministries, Departments of Government of India and the Chief Secretaries/Administrators of States/Union Territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

French court orders Amazon to suspend non-essential sales

A French court has ordered Amazon to stop selling, storing or delivering non-essential goods for the next month to protect its employees from the virus. The emergency ruling Tuesday requires Amazon to evaluate health risks at all its facili...

Delhi reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, total count mounts to 1561

As many as 51 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, said Delhi Government. Of the 51 positive cases that have been reported in Delhi today, 9 positive cases are from Special Operations, said the government.With this, the t...

New York hospitalizations fall for first time in coronavirus pandemic -governor

The total number of people hospitalized in New York fell for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, a further sign the state at the epicenter may be at the peak of its crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday. He t...

Suspended by coronavirus, UK parliament plans virtual return

Britains parliament plans to restart some proceedings next week, the Speaker of the House of Commons said on Tuesday, adapting a centuries-old institution for the coronavirus outbreak by going largely virtual. The government asked parliamen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020