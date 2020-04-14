Centre issues orders pertaining to lockdown extension

The Government of India on Tuesday issued orders pertaining to the extension of lockdown till May 3, 2020. The maintenance order issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says: "Considering the fact that strict social distancing measures need to be implemented for a further period to contain the spread of COVID-19, the National Authority, in the exercise of powers under Section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directs the Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the same measures for social distancing up to May 3, 2020."

"In this regard, the guidelines/orders issued by the National Executive Committee (NEC) shall continue to be applicable throughout the country. The Authority further directs NEC to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view the need to contain the spread of COVID-19," adds NDMA in the order. Similarly, NEC chairperson and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in another order said: "Whereas in the exercise of the powers under Section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, NDMA has issued an order directing the Chairperson, National Executive Committee that existing lockdown measures be continued to be implemented in all parts of the country, up to May 3, 2020."

"Whereas under directions of the aforesaid order of NDMA, and in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, National Executive Committee, hereby issue directions to all the all Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/Union Territory Authorities that the lockdown measures stipulated in aforesaid consolidated guidelines of MHA for containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, will continue to remain in force up to May 3, 2020, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country," Bhalla further said in his order sent to all Secretaries of Ministries, Departments of Government of India and the Chief Secretaries/Administrators of States/Union Territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

