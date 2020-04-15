COVID-19: Rahul demands govt to bring back Indian workers stranded in Middle East
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the Central government to bring back Indian workers stranded in the Middle East due to the COVID-19 crisis.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:58 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the Central government to bring back Indian workers stranded in the Middle East due to the COVID-19 crisis.
"The #Covid19 crisis & shutting of businesses in the Middle East have left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress & desperate to return home. The Govt must organise flights to bring home our brothers & sisters most in need of assistance, with quarantine plans in place," Gandhi tweeted.
In India, a total of 11,439 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported, including 1,305 cured/discharged and 377 deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- COVID
- Middle East
- Indian
- Congress
- Govt
ALSO READ
State of National Emergency to help stop spread of COVID-19 extended
COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths
UN envoy concerned over Syria at high risk of being unable to contain COVID-19
WHO chief calls to increase COVID-19 medical equipment, supplies production
California COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days -governor