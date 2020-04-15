Combating COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan holds high-level meeting with WHO officials

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a high-level meeting through video conferencing with World Health Organization (WHO) officials on measures to combat COVID-19. India's tally of coronavirus cases increased to 11,439 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. Thirty-eight new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 377. On April 10, Vardhan had said that the Ministry of Science and Technology with WHO is striving to develop the vaccine to treat COVID-19 patients.

"We are also in the race with the world to develop the vaccine. Ministry of Science and Technology with the WHO is striving to produce the vaccine," Dr Vardhan told state Health Ministers via video conferencing while reviewing actions on COVID-19 management. "I believe that we need to maintain social distancing and follow the lockdown provisions until we develop the vaccine. These are 'social vaccines'. We need to adhere to protection measures," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

