Delhi violence: Court sends Jamia student to 14-day judicial custody

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:52 IST
Delhi violence: Court sends Jamia student to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court Wednesday sent a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi, to judicial custody for 14 days, said his lawyer. Metropolitan Magistrate Rohit Guliya sent Meeran Haider (35), PhD student and the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit, to judicial custody after the expiry of his police remand in the case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, his advocate Akram Khan said

The court had earlier sent him to the custody for nine days after the police said it was needed to unearth a larger conspiracy in the case

Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Manoj Jha had tweeted, "Delhi Police called him for investigation and then received orders from above and arrested Meeran Haider, who has been helping people during the time of coronavirus outbreak." The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising students and alumni from the varsity, had condemned the arrest and demanded his immediate release. "The country is facing a massive health crisis, however, the state machinery is busy harassing and framing student activists in false cases to suppress voices of dissent," they said. The JCC said Haider was diligently working to provide ration to the needy during the lockdown. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between the citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. PTI URD UK SA

