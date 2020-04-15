Left Menu
IMF's Georgieva says wants to triple concessional financing for poor countries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:04 IST
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that the Fund was deploying all of its existing resources and was looking to triple its concessional financing for the poorest countries.

"We have full support of the membership to go on the offensive to raise more capacity for concessional funding from the IMF. Our target is to triple what we do for those countries," she told a press briefing held by videoconference, adding that there was "emerging consensus" to deploy existing Special Drawing Rights to allow more lending to developing countries.

