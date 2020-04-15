Handwara Police arrest 41 people for defying lockdown norms

The Handwara Police have arrested 41 people and sealed eight shops and seized three vehicles here for defying the restriction orders imposed by the administration in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Police have arrested 41 persons across the police district Handwara, besides sealed eight shops and have also seized three vehicles for defying the government orders issued under Section 144 of CrPC," the Handwara Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigations have been taken up. Police have requested the general public to follow the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and those who are violating the restriction orders will be dealt with strictly. (ANI)

