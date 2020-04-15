Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF to raise funding to Georgia to $450 mln to fight coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:23 IST
IMF to raise funding to Georgia to $450 mln to fight coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday it was ready to provide Georgia with increased funding of $450 million this year to help the ex-Soviet country in its fight against the coronavirus and support the economy.

The IMF said its mission would recommend its executive board allocate the first tranche of $200 million in May and to increase the fund's support to Georgia this year by about $375 million in total, having originally planned to loan $75 million. The Fund said the funding was set "to help finance health and macroeconomic stabilisation measures, meet urgent balance of payments needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and catalyze support from the international community.

"Urgent balance-of-payments needs raising from the COVID-19 shock are estimated at about $1.6 billion in 2020-21, to be financed by IMF financing and other donor assistance," the Fund said in a statement. The country of 3.7 million had reported 306 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, with three deaths.

The IMF also said it expected Georgia's gross domestic product to decline by 4% in 2020, revising down its previous forecast for growth of 4.3%. Separately, Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said the European Investment Bank (EIB) intended to allocate 200 million euros ($218 million) for the development of healthcare infrastructure in Georgia, along with fiscal and other needs.

Gakharia had said on Tuesday that international financial institutions and donors had agreed to provide $1.5 billion of support for Georgia, with an additional $1.5 billion for the private sector. The Georgian government has taken measures to soften the economic shock of the virus, including imposing a moratorium on collecting property and income taxes in the hospitality sector, easing bank lending regulations, and increasing spending on infrastructure.

($1 = 0.9161 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland mulls law denouncing sex educators as paedophiles and gay activists

Poland is set to vote on Thursday on a law that would jail people who promote underage sex for up to three years, in a move which liberals said aimed to ban sex education by labelling those who teach it as paedophiles and LGBT activists.The...

Outraged French lawmakers demand answers on 'fake' Chinese embassy accusations

A diplomatic spat between France and China widened on Wednesday as members of the French Senate demanded answers at a hearing with the foreign minister as to why an article they said was fake and cast them in a bad light was still up on the...

Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York down for second day -governor

Hospitalizations of people with the novel coronavirus fell for a second day in New York and the state would send ventilators to Michigan and Maryland, further signs some control is being gained on the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on...

Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona until 2024 - organiser

The Mobile World Congress MWC, the telecoms industrys biggest annual gathering, will be held in Barcelona until 2024, extending its current contract by one year, the GSMA association that hosts the congress said on Wednesday. By extending t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020