A total of three thousand cases have been registered by the police for lockdown violations in Madurai as of April 15, including cases against those who attended the funeral of a bull in a village, according to District Collector TG Vinay.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-04-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 01:50 IST
3,000 cases registered for lockdown violations in Madurai till Apr 15
Madurai District Collector TG Vinay speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of three thousand cases have been registered by the police for lockdown violations in Madurai as of April 15, including cases against those who attended the funeral of a bull in a village, according to District Collector TG Vinay. "Total 3000 cases have been registered till date by Tamil Nadu Police for violating coronavirus lockdown in Madurai, this includes cases against a few people who attended the funeral of a bull in a village in Madurai on April 12," Vinay told ANI here.

Tamil Nadu, with 1204 COVID-19 cases, is the third most affected state due to the infection in the country. Twelve deaths have been reported due to it so far from the region. India's tally of coronavirus cases has gone up to 11,933, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the total tally, 10,197 cases are active while 1,344 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated, and 392 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

