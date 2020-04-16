COVID-19 patient arrested in connection with attack on doctor in Hyderabad hospital

Police here arrested an accused, who is a COVID-19 patient, in connection with the attack on a doctor at Gandhi Hospital on April 1. Following his arrest on Wednesday, the accused was produced before the court through video conferencing, according to a press note issued by the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

"The accused who had assaulted a doctor at Gandhi Hospital on April 1 has been arrested and produced before court through video conference because he is a corona patient. He is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital," the release by Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar, read. The release added that action had also been taken in connection with the incident at Osmania Hospital on Tuesday and the two accused who had fled the hospital had been nabbed and produced before the magistrate.

Through the official note, the Commissioner reiterated the stand that his department is committed to providing security to healthcare personnel and hospitals in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

