Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court asks officials to use Aarogya Setu app in fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:16 IST
Court asks officials to use Aarogya Setu app in fight against COVID-19

The District Judge of Rouse Avenue courts complex has requested all the officials there to use Aarogya Setu mobile app to keep themselves updated regarding risks, best practices and government advisories on the COVID-19 pandemic. District Judge Sujata Kohli passed the directions on April 15 in pursuance to an order of the Delhi High Court earlier this week.

In her order, the judge noted that the mobile application “has been developed by the Government of India to connect the people of India with essential health services to collectively fight against pandemic (Covid-19) outbreak”. The order said the app is aimed at augmenting the government initiatives, particularly of the Department of Health, "in proactively informing people regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19".  The judge further said: “It also helps significantly in contact-tracing and curbing the spread of Covid-19. Considering the benefits and advantage of Aarogya Setu mobile application, all the officers/officials posted at Rouse Avenue District Court Complex are requested to download, install and use the same.” PTI UK SA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain must not move too soon on coronavirus measures - PM's spokesman

Britain must not undo all the progress it has made in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak by easing social distancing measures too soon, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.Asked when the government expected...

ASI, whose hand chopped off in attack, promoted as SI

An Assistant sub inspector, whose hand was chopped off in a brutal attack by a group of Nihangs in Patiala, has been promoted to the rank of sub inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage, police said on Thursday. Fifty-year-old ASI ...

Coronavirus case tally crosses 2,000-mark in Mumbai

The tally of coronavirus patients in Mumbai crossed the 2,000-mark on Thursday with 107 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC. According to a BMC release, 107 new persons tested positive fo...

Cricket-IPL suspended 'until further notice', Sri Lanka offers to host

This years Indian Premier League IPL was officially postponed until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday but the Indian cricket board believes it can find a safe window later for the lucrative Twenty20 tournament.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020