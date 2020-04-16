Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's BCP pursues Mozambique in latest case over $2 bln debt scandal

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:39 IST
Portugal's BCP pursues Mozambique in latest case over $2 bln debt scandal

Banco Comercial Portugues (BCP) has taken legal action against Mozambique, becoming the latest bank to pursue the heavily indebted East African state, which has been embroiled in a long-running $2 billion debt scandal. A filing dated April 8 shows BCP has begun proceedings in London's High Court against both the Mozambique government and state firm Mozambique Asset Management (MAM) related to "general commercial contracts and arrangements".

BCP declined to comment, but said it maintains "excellent institutional relations" with the Mozambique government. The London court filing does not provide any further information, other than that BCP is being represented by Enyo Law. Mozambique's Attorney Generals Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

MAM is one of three state-run firms set up as part of a $2 billion project spanning tuna fishing, shipyard development and maritime security that U.S. authorities now say was an elaborate front for a bribery and kickback scheme. BCP contributed $100 million of a $535 million syndicated loan arranged by Russia's VTB to MAM as part of the project, VTB court documents in a separate case which were reviewed by Reuters showed.

VTB and Credit Suisse, both of which are involved in separate court cases demanding payment from Mozambique, together arranged around $2 billion in lending for the project in 2013 and 2014, all of which was guaranteed by the government. Mozambique, which as well as being one of the world's poorest countries is also one of its most indebted, has tried to challenge the validity of some of the guarantees and arrested several people for their alleged roles in the scandal but it remains on the hook for all of the money.

Its economy had been recovering from the impact of the scandal until the global coronavirus crisis, which is expected to hit vulnerable nations with high levels of debt hardest. The country's external and public debt to GDP ratios already stood at 99% and 118% at the end of 2019, the World Bank says.

Hundreds of millions of dollars went missing and the supposed benefits of the project never materialised, while Mozambique's government also did not disclose some of the loans. The scandal has sparked criminal and civil lawsuits spanning three continents.

It also prompted donors including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cut off support when the loans came to light in 2016, triggering a currency collapse and sovereign debt default. Debt campaigners say Mozambique should not have to repay any of the loans, which in two cases were arranged in secret and none of which were approved by parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank's Malpass says IBRD got capital infusion from U.S., bond issue

World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said the banks main lending arm for middle-income countries has received nearly 9.8 billion in capital from the United States and sold 8 billion worth of 5-year global benchmark bonds.Malpass s...

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surges past 3000

A total of 165 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 107 in Mumbai, were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday.With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 3081, according to State Health Department.Indias coronavirus ...

U.N. Yemen envoy expects warring parties to agree truce in 'immediate future'

United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Thursday he expects the warring parties to formally adopt in the immediate future agreements on a nationwide ceasefire, key economic and humanitarian measures and a resumption of political...

UPDATE 3-Australia to retain coronavirus curbs for at least another four weeks

Australia will retain curbs on public movement for at least four more weeks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, dashing speculation the sustained low growth in new cases could spur a quicker return to normal.Australia has avoid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020