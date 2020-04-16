Delhi LG directs IRCS to continue training, deploy social emergency response volunteers

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of Indian Red Cross Society in the national capital to assist in containment of COVID-19 outbreak and directed them to continue training and deploy social emergency response volunteers as the second line of support to the State Health Department The video conference was held with Divisional Commissioner (Vice-Chairman, IRCS, Delhi), Dr. N.V. Kamat, Secretary and other members of the Managing Body.

A press release from Raj Niwas here said, "The Lt. Governor directed the ICRS, Delhi Branch to continue training and deploy social emergency response volunteers as second line of support to the State Health Department to assist them in the containment of COVID-19." Secretary Kamat made a detailed presentation regarding various activities taken by the IRCS to assist State Health Department in the containment of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It was informed that 22 SERV Instructors (Social Emergency Response Volunteers) have been trained who have further trained volunteers in each district. Volunteers have already been deployed for COVID-19 containment activities district wise. Public awareness/IEC activities, distribution of pamphlets, masks, soap, etc. are being continuously done by Social Emergency Response Volunteers," the press release said. Baijal was apprised that the IRCS, is distributing food packets to poor/destitute/homeless through its Community Kitchens of Raghubir Nagar (West), Sultanpuri (North-West), Rani Bagh (North-West), Mandawali (West) and Uttam Nagar. With the help of District Administration, IRCS, Delhi has provided 213875 food packets till 14th April, 2020.

The press release further said, "The Lieutenant Governor advised to ensure quantity and quality of food items and cleanliness/hygiene of Community Kitchen. He directed that social distancing must be maintained while distributing the Food Packets." IRCS, Delhi Branch is supplying medical essentials to various hospitals. The Society has already supplied 740 PPE Kits to LNJP Hospital and 210 PPE Kits to GB Pant Hospital and ordered for 2,000 more PPE Kits, the press release said.

Apart from the above the Society has also supplied 1 lakh surgical masks to LNJP Hospital, 30,000 to GB Pant Hospital and 30, 000 to BSA Hospital. The Society has also supplied 1500 FFP - 1 Masks to LNJP Hospital and 700 to BSA Hospital, it said. The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the philanthropic work of Society i.e. community kitchen, Information, Education, Communication (IEC) activities, supply of medical essentials to hospitals, etc. and directed to further continue the same. (ANI)

