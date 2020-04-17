Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC grants bail to ex-BJP MP and 5 others, asking them to donate to PM-CARES

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:33 IST
HC grants bail to ex-BJP MP and 5 others, asking them to donate to PM-CARES

The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former BJP MP Som Marandi and five others in a case of relating to blocking railway tracks during an agitation in 2012, but asked them to deposit Rs 35,000 each to the PM-CARES fund and download the Aarogya Setu app as a condition. Allowing the bail through video-conference on Thursday, the bench of Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary asked the six accused to provide evidence of the deposit and the download after being released, assistant public prosecuter Rakesh Kumar Sinha said.

The court said all the accused are also instructed to abide by the guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government regarding the COVID-19. The five other accused are Vivekanand Tiwari, Amit Agrawal, Hisabi Rai, Sanchay Bardhan and Anugrha Narayan.

On March 28, the Centre set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected. The government's Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any known or person in their vicinity has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The accused persons, booked in connection with a "rail roko" agitation staged in March 2012, were arrested in February this year. A GRP court had held them guilty and sentenced them to a year in prison. Later, the sentence was confirmed by a court in Pakur district.

They then moved the High Court against the verdict. PTI PVR SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Warriors book: Golden State tried to trade Curry multiple times

There was a time in 2011 when the Splash Brothers were destined to be classified as one mans trash. But the now-treasured Golden State Warriors legacy built around one of the best scoring backcourts in league history was protected when trad...

Counterfeiters cashing in on coronavirus

The European Unions police agency is warning that counterfeiters are cashing in on the coronavirus by selling products ranging from fake tests to substandard face masks. Underscoring the ability of organized crime gangs to quickly adapt to ...

BoE's Bailey orders banks to "put their backs into it" on COVID-19 loans

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told Britains banks on Friday to put their backs into it and speed up lending to small companies, saying the coronavirus crisis was likely to deliver a historic blow to the economy. Bailey said banks n...

Laver Cup postponed until 2021 due to French Open clash

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup has been postponed from September 2020 to 2021 because of scheduling conflicts with other tennis events in a year disrupted by COVID-19, organizers said Friday. The Europe v World mens team tournament had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020