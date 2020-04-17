Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 people arrested for attacking police party in Tonk

Seven people have been arrested in Tonk for attacking a police party in which three policemen were injured.

ANI | Tonk (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:15 IST
7 people arrested for attacking police party in Tonk
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Seven people have been arrested in Tonk for attacking a police party in which three policemen were injured. Three Constables, who were on patrol to enforce the lockdown, were injured after a group of locals attacked them in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Friday, police said.

"A team of Constables from Tonk police station had gone for a patrol in the area today to ensure lockdown compliance. When the team went to the butcher market area, they were attacked by a group of locals," Additional Superintendent of Police Vipin Sharma told reporters here. "Constables Ramraj, Rajender, and Baghchand were injured in the incident. They have been hospitalised and are being treated. We have brought in some people for questioning as per the report," said Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases in Haryana rises to 135

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana have risen to 135, said the State Health Department on Friday. The total active number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 135 in Haryana. Eighty six patients have recovered while two others succum...

Sex-based virus lockdowns expose gender divide in Latin America

A coronavirus lockdown policy that lets men and women leave the house on alternate days has exposed a gender divide in Bogota within days of being introduced, while Peru has dropped a similar scheme after finding it made womens days busier....

Ronaldo is absolute number one: Benatia

Former Juventus player Medhi Benatia hailed Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the Portuguese star is the absolute number one. He is the absolute number one, as a footballer and as a person, Goal.com quoted Benatia as saying.Benatia bid farewell...

'Nature welcomes the change': with no tourists, wildlife roams California's Yosemite

A bear ambles across a forest glade and a herd of deer stroll down a silent road. At Yosemite National Park in Northern California, coronavirus restrictions mean no tourists - and bolder wildlife. Its very quiet right now at the park, Yosem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020