Three IPS officers given new postings in Delhi

Three IPS officers in Delhi have been given fresh postings according to an order released by Home Department of Delhi government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Three IPS officers in Delhi have been given fresh postings according to an order released by Home Department of Delhi government. Ajit Kumar Singla, who was Additional CP in Crime Branch, has been posted as Additional CP (Special Branch).

Manjeet, who was DCP (Metro) has now posted as Additional DCP (East District). Rakesh Paweriya, who was Additional DCP (East District), has been posted as DCP in Crime Branch.

The transfer orders were made by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. The Delhi government communication also said that Harender Kumar Singh, DCP (Railways) will look after the work of DCP (Metro) in addition to his own duties. (ANI)

