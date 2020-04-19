Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC decides to double number of benches to hear urgent matter during lockdown

The Delhi High Court has decided to double the number of benches to hear urgent matters during the lockdown period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 02:02 IST
Delhi HC decides to double number of benches to hear urgent matter during lockdown
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has decided to double the number of benches to hear urgent matters during the lockdown period. It has decided to increase the number of benches from one division to two division bench and two single benches to four single benches. At present, the strength of division bench is one and single benches is two due to suspension of work in view of COVID-19.

The Bar Council of Delhi had recently also urged Delhi High Court to resume the functioning of some courts in the national capital in a limited manner after the central government issued guidelines for the extended lockdown. The Delhi HC also decided to hear through video conferencing not only 'very urgent matters ' but all kinds of 'urgent matters'. The court will continue hearing 'urgent matters' during the lockdown period.

Directions were also issued to district courts also on the same lines. However, a final decision on the aspect of urgency will be taken only by a judicial officer in district courts. Besides fresh urgent matters, pending matter where urgency arises, will also be considered on a case-to-case basis on merits, it has decided.

The Court has also fixed two courtrooms which may be used for video conferencing by those advocates/litigants whose urgent matters have been listed and who are not in a position to handle VC hearings from their respective homes/offices. The Delhi HC is nowadays hearing extremely urgent matters through video conferencing and mentioning of urgent matters is taking place before the designated registrars /joint registrars (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, intl from June 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ECB will do more if needed to keep prices stable - Villeroy

The European Central Bank will take further action if necessary to keep prices stable in line with its mandate, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.With inflation below its 2 targe...

Landmark Lebanese hotel folds amid virus, economic crisis

One of Lebanons landmark hotels that survived the countrys bloody 15-year civil war and various other bouts of fighting is shutting down amid the countrys economic crisis and coronavirus pandemic, a hotel executive has said. The prestigious...

Delhi HC dismisses plea on PPE kits for pilots, crew members

Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the respondents to provide proper personal protective equipment PPE kits to the pilots and the other cabin crew members on board the flights, which are operating between In...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. AMC says it has enough cash through July as movie theaters aim to re-openAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the worlds largest movie theater operator, said on Friday it has enough ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020