125 people test positive for COVID-19 in UP, count reaches 974

With 125 new COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the tally of virus-infected people surged to 974 in the state. As per the State Health Department, out of 974 cases, 108 have been cured and discharged while 14 have succumbed to the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 26 patients have been discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that Rs 1,000 each will be given to destitute people as financial aid."The Chief Minister has announced that Rs 1000 each will be given to destitute people. Those who were left out in urban and rural areas will also be identified and given Rs 1000. So far the state government has given Rs 236.98 crore to 23,70,000 labourers as maintenance allowance," said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department on Saturday.Highlighting the coronavirus cases, Awasthi said several districts in the state have become virus-free."Several districts are becoming corona free- Pilibhit, Maharajganj, Hathras. Now Shahjahanpur is also on the verge of becoming corona-free. Bareilly and Prayagraj have also become corona free," he added. (ANI)

