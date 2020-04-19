Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds COVID-19 review meeting with officials

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting with officials of various departments on the measures taken in wake of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 crisis. The Chief Minister, during the meeting on Saturday, emphasised that practising social distancing during lockdown will help everyone stay safe, as per an official statement.

He also asked officials to ensure the availability of the treatment for other diseases, apart from coronavirus, at hospitals so people do not face difficulties. "Every family must be tested for coronavirus in the four affected districts of the state. The monitoring for Bird Flu and Swine Flu must also be done," said the Chief Minister.

He also directed that dry milk powder be made available to people at disaster relief camps and asked officials to start online classes for students of class 9th and 10th. Education Departments Principal Secretary RK Mahajan informed the Chief Minister that one hour slot has been booked on Doordarshan Bihar for starting online classes from April 20, while another slot for class 11th and 12th has also been sought.

In Bihar, 86 people have tested positive for COVID-19, of which 2 have succumbed to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin. (ANI)

