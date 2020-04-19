Left Menu
Development News Edition

110 arrested after 3 beaten to death in Maharashtra's Palghar

Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujrat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers in Palghar, suspecting them as thieves, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:22 IST
110 arrested after 3 beaten to death in Maharashtra's Palghar
K Shinde, District Magistrate, Palghar. Image Credit: ANI

Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujrat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers in Palghar, suspecting them as thieves, police said on Sunday. An FIR has been filed against 110 people, who have been arrested, and out of which 101 accused have been sent to the police custody till April 30. Nine minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home, police said.

K Shinde, District Magistrate, Palghar, said the police reached the spot immediately but villagers continued to attack the three men. "A video related to the incident is viral on social media, in which it can be seen that villagers damaged the car of the deceased using sticks, stones, and other objects. Police reached the spot immediately but villagers continued to attack them," said Shinde.

"The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. Our policemen also got injured in the incident. The investigation is underway," added Shinde. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal, release, What latest we know

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; 'Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pacioretty: 'Hardest Stanley Cup to win' if NHL resumes

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is setting the bar high should the NHL resume play and determine a champion. I think this will be the hardest Stanley Cup to win out of all of them. Look at all the obstacles, Pacioretty told the ...

Nigerian oil union suspends industrial action after Exxon Mobil workers freed

A major Nigerian oil union has suspended planned industrial action after 21 Exxon Mobil Corp. employees quarantined last week after their arrest for violating coronavirus-related movement restrictions were freed, it said on Sunday. The gove...

Dragons win again, move to 6-1 in OWL

The Shanghai Dragons won again, topping the Chengdu Hunters 3-0 in Pacific East division play in Week 11 of the Overwatch League on Sunday. The Dragons 6-1 concluded a strong weekend in third place in Overwatch League standings after a 3-0-...

NFL sets fashion guidelines for virtual draft

The 58 players who will be taking part in the NFL virtual draft from home this week still will be under the watchful eye of the league. Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that it obtained a memo outlining just what the draftees have been tol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020