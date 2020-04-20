Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six IMCTs to assess situation of lockdown violations, attack on doctors: MHA

Six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) have been constituted by the Centre to assess the situation regarding the violations of lockdown, social distancing norms and attack on doctors, and submit a report to the Central Government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:28 IST
Six IMCTs to assess situation of lockdown violations, attack on doctors: MHA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) have been constituted by the Centre to assess the situation regarding the violations of lockdown, social distancing norms and attack on doctors, and submit a report to the Central Government. The Government said that the reported violations of lockdown measures pose a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of COVID19.

"GoI to States: Violations to #lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public & risk for spread of #COVID19: Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare prof; complete violations of social distancing norms; movement of vehicles in urban areas," MHA Spokesperson tweeted. "Situation especially serious in Indore (MP); Mumbai & Pune (Maharashtra); Jaipur (Rajasthan); and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong & Jalpaiguri (West Bengal)," the Spokesperson said in another tweet.

"GoI constituted 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-spot assessment of situation, issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal & submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public," the Spokesperson tweeted. According to the MHA, IMCTs will focus on compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines; supply of essential commodities, social distancing, the preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to propose 1.5 trillion euro EU fund to aid coronavirus recovery

The Spanish government plans to propose to its EU partners that the bloc create a 1.5 trillion euro 1.63 trillion fund to aid recovery in countries worst-hit by the coronavirus crisis, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, citing an interna...

Seventy-five new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra in last 24 hours, number rises to 722; three deaths take toll to 20: Govt.

Seventy-five new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra in last 24 hours, number rises to 722 three deaths take toll to 20 Govt....

Third of UK lesbian mothers experience homophobia from other parents

One in three lesbian mothers in Britain has experienced homophobia from other parents, while the same proportion has children who have been bullied for having two mums, according to a rare study of LGBT women published on Monday.The online ...

Iran opens up as economic woes trump virus infection

Iran on Monday began opening intercity highways and major shopping centers to stimulate its sanctions-choked economy, gambling that it has brought under control its coronavirus outbreak one of the worst in the world even as some fear it c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020