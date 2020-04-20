Nirmala Sitharaman attends NDB meeting via video-conferencing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday attended the 5th annual meeting of the board of governors of New Development Bank (NDB) through a video conferencing here.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:05 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday attended the 5th annual meeting of the board of governors of New Development Bank (NDB) through a video conferencing here. The NDB was created by Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa to create infrastructure for sustainable development in emerging economies and developing countries.
An advisory was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the resumption of work in Central government offices by April 20, amid the nationwide lockdown in the country, which has now been extended to May 3. The officers and members of staff of the Secretariat have also resumed their respective official duties today.
According to the release, extensive social distancing protocols have been put in place within the Parliament House Estate (PHE). Wearing masks has been made mandatory for all people entering the PHE premises, besides thermal scanning. The vehicles entering the premises are being sanitised. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- China
- Russia
- Ministry of Home Affairs
- South Africa
- Brazil
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 30 new coronavirus cases vs 19 a day earlier
Mainland China sees rise in new coronavirus cases
NY gets 1,100 ventilators with help from China, Oregon
China reports 30 new coronavirus cases; nine districts in Wuhan classified as ‘low-risk’
As Coronavirus spread, 430,000 people arrived in US on direct flights from China: NYT