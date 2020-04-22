Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases reach 19,984 in India

With 1383 new cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 09:02 IST
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases reach 19,984 in India
Union Health Ministry's COVID-19 update released on Wednesday . Image Credit: ANI

With 1383 new cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total number of cases include 15,474 active cases and 640 deaths. As many as 3,869 people have been cured/discharged so far while one has migrated.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit State with 5,218 COVID-19 positive cases while Gujarat (2178) and Delhi (2156) are the two next-most affected states. Maharashtra has reported 251 deaths, the highest fatality rate among the states.

At a regular media briefing on COVID-19 situation in India, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, said a total of 3,252 people have been cured of coronavirus in the country so far, including 705 patients who were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery percentage to 17.48 per cent. Agarwal also said that the ministry has issued detailed guidelines to all the states that while focusing on COVID-19, all other services need to be provided. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Venom 2' gets official title, new release date

The sequel to Tom Hardy-starrer Venom, has been titled Venom Let There Be Carnage. Hardy will be back as journalist Eddie Brock, who unites with an alien symbiote to form Venom.Actor-director Andy Serkis is aboard the much-awaited project a...

2 Tablighi Jamaat members test negative for COVID-19 in Punjab

Two Tablighi Jamaat members have tested negative for COVID-19 after being admitted at a hospital here, the state Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu said on Wednesday. 2 Tablighi Jamaat members who were admitted on April 3, found to be negati...

Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian Tuesday night following ...

Cricket Australia finding temporary jobs for laid off staff at supermarket

Cricket Australia has approached supermarket giant and one of its sponsors Woolworths to help with temporary jobs for its staff laid off until the end of June due to a financial crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Cricket Australia i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020