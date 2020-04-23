IMCT inspects designated COVID-19 hospital in Kolkata

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Thursday inspected M R Bangur Super Speciality Hospital, which has been designated as COVID-19 hospital here. Some sanitation workers were also seen spraying disinfectants outside the hospital.

The Union Home Ministry-constituted IMCTs visit coronavirus hotspots for assessment, issue directions to combat the spread of the lethal virus in those areas and submit a report to the central government. The visit comes even as a controversy erupted after IMCT was allegedly blocked by West Bengal government from carrying out their duty of assessing COVID-19 risk zones in the state.

Later, in a letter to Home Ministry, West Bengal's Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha has assured that the state will follow the order under Disaster Management Act and the directions of the Supreme Court regarding the assessment of the ground-level situation in the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

