DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 23

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, APRIL 23

** MINSK - Belarussian Presiden Alexander Lukashenko holds a meeting with the country's top officials to discuss how coronavirus affects economy. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, will address the nation on his government's plans to reopen the economy after a nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

NEW DELHI – The Economic Advisory Council of the 15th Finance Commission (FFC) will hold a two-day virtual meeting starting Thursday to discuss the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic growth in this fiscal year and the next, and the stimulus required to shore up the economy. RIYADH - G20 employment ministers hold a virtual meeting on enhancing and coordinating labour policies to ensure stable and protected labour markets during the coronavirus pandemic.

BRUSSELS – EU leaders will follow up by video conference on the EU's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 24 ** ATHENS - European Commission Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas attends an online discussion organised by the Delphi Forum on whether the EU is using all the tools at its disposal to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus

** BRUSSELS - EU's Michel Barnier gives a news conference after a full week of Brexit negotiations with Britain's David Frost – 1130 GMT. RIYADH - G20 tourism ministers hold a virtual meeting to discuss measures to support the industry due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 27 ** LONDON - Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, senior British official, to speak at a two-day online climate summit (to April 28).

** BRUSSELS - European ministers responsible for tourism hold informal videoconference to discuss sectors most hit by the virus. DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund will discuss Middle East economic outlook in Dubai - 0700 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28 ZAGREB - Video conference of EU ministers of energy.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of ministers of home affairs. PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU ministers of transport.

LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 30 ** KYIV – The four nations (Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia) have agreed to hold a videoconference of their foreign ministers.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 7 ZAGREB - A summit between the EU and Western Balkan countries is held in the Croatian capital Zagreb.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 9

MOSCOW - The Czech President Milos Zeman visits Moscow to attend the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 10 POLAND - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 12

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 17 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 20 BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 4

LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to June 5). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 8

Nur-Sultan – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 15 LUXEMBOURG - European foreign affairs minister meet in Luxembourg. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 16

LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

