Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka gets 7 years imprisonment in money laundering case

Former Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka was on Thursday sentenced to seven years in prison by a special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering case.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:14 IST
Ex-Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka gets 7 years imprisonment in money laundering case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Former Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka was on Thursday sentenced to seven years in prison by a special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering case. Special Judge AK Mishra, who pronounced the judgment through video-conferencing, also imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore, failing which would add another year of jail term to his sentence.

The court also said that all the properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate in the case will stand confiscated. Ekka, who is currently lodged in Birsa Munda Central Prison in Ranchi, was convicted in the case related to money laundering of Rs 20.31 crore in March this year.

A case was registered in the matter by the vigilance department in the year 2008, which was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the year 2010 on the direction of Jharkhand High Court. On the basis of the Vigilance Bureau FIR, the Enforcement Directorate had initiated an investigation under the provisions of PMLA against accused Anosh Ekka and others.

The former minister is also sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a para-teacher in Simdega. Ekka was a former minister of Rural Development, NREP, Transport, Panchayat Raj and Building Construction in the cabinet of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda from March 12, 2005, to December 19, 2008. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.62 million globally and 183,761 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Thursday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open ht...

Return to school in France to be on voluntary basis - presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron told mayors that the return to schools would be on a voluntary basis from May 11, the presidency said on Thursday.From May 11, French authorities will ease lockdown measures that were ordered from March 17 t...

India studying President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration into the US for 60 days: Govt sources.

India studying President Donald Trumps executive order temporarily halting immigration into the US for 60 days Govt sources....

‘Extraction’ dominated by action but has a beautiful heart: Chris Hemsworth

There are edge-of-the-seat action and a memorable car chase sequence but what really attracted Chris Hemsworth to Extraction was the beautiful heart of the story set in Bangladesh and India. The Australian actor, best known as Thor from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020