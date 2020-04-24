Left Menu
Tripura has become corona free, second patient tests negative: Biplab Deb

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said that Tripura has become coronavirus-free, after the second COVID-19 patient in the state was found negative after consecutive tests.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 24-04-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 03:14 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said that Tripura has become coronavirus-free, after the second COVID-19 patient in the state was found negative after consecutive tests. "Update! The second corona patient of Tripura has been found negative after consecutive tests. Hence, our state has become corona free. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines. Stay home stay safe. Update at 08:20 pm, April 23," Deb tweeted.

The Chief Minister thanked all frontline warriors for their efforts in making Tripura COVID-19 free. "I thank all the doctors, healthcare staffs, all front line warriors and public for making Tripura a corona free state. By maintaining social distancing and proper guidelines we shall try our best to maintain this. May Mata Tripurasundari bless us," he said in a subsequent tweet.

On April 15, Tripura Health Secretary Debasish Basu said that the state's first COVID-19 positive patient, who was under treatment at GB Hospital in Agartala, was discharged after being tested negative for the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

