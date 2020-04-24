CISF constable posted at Delhi's IGI Airport tests COVID-19 positive

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable posted at Delhi's IGI Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, sources in the force said on Friday. According to CISF sources, the patient has been shifted to an isolation ward in Jhajjar, Haryana.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far Delhi as reported 2,376 positive cases including 808 cured or discharged cases and 50 deaths. With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases reached to 23,077, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of these, 17,610 patients are active cases and 4,749 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 718 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)